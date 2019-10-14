Arcade Racer Inertial Drift Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and PC - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Level 91 Entertainment have announced arcade racer, Inertial Drift, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in spring 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Set in a 90s retro future, Inertial Drift is an arcade racer with a devastatingly unique handling model and unbelievably satisfying twin-stick drift mechanics. Inertial Drift offers a whole new level of accessibility and challenge to the arcade racing genre—for a driving experience genuinely unlike anything you’ve played before.

Key Features:

Twin-Stick Arcade Racing – Inertial Drift tears up the racing rule book with innovative twin-stick controls, completely re-imagined driving mechanics and a roster of fiercely individual cars.

– Inertial Drift tears up the racing rule book with innovative twin-stick controls, completely re-imagined driving mechanics and a roster of fiercely individual cars. Unique Twin-Stick Controls – The right hand stick gives you total control over your drift. Intuitive for new players and uniquely challenging for pros.

– The right hand stick gives you total control over your drift. Intuitive for new players and uniquely challenging for pros. 16 Fiercely Individual Cars – Each vehicle is a totally different beast with unique characteristics to master.

– Each vehicle is a totally different beast with unique characteristics to master. 20 Demanding Tracks – Tear through neon city streets, race around rural temple complexes and hurtle down winding mountain passes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles