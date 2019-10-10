Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending September 28 - Switch Lite Week Two - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 463,820 consoles sold for the week ending September 28, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 226,985 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 50,934 units, the 3DS with 12,769 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 35 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 463,820 ( 38,745,674 ) PlayStation 4 - 226,985 ( 100,505,986 ) Xbox One - 50,934 ( 43,401,816 ) 3DS - 12,769 ( 74,822,090 ) PS Vita - 35 ( 15,901,405 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 148,711 PlayStation 4 - 61,800 Xbox One - 30,474 3DS - 6,088

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 103,393 Switch - 81,308 Xbox One - 16,659 3DS - 3,863 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 221,128 PlayStation 4 - 52,851 3DS - 2,489 Xbox One - 1,644 PS Vita - 35

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,673 PlayStation 4 - 8,941 Xbox One - 2,157 3DS - 329

