Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending September 28 - Switch Lite Week Two - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 789 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 463,820 consoles sold for the week ending September 28, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 226,985 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 50,934 units, the 3DS with 12,769 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 35 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 463,820 (38,745,674)
- PlayStation 4 - 226,985 (100,505,986)
- Xbox One - 50,934 (43,401,816)
- 3DS - 12,769 (74,822,090)
- PS Vita - 35 (15,901,405)
- Switch - 148,711
- PlayStation 4 - 61,800
- Xbox One - 30,474
- 3DS - 6,088
- PlayStation 4 - 103,393
- Switch - 81,308
- Xbox One - 16,659
- 3DS - 3,863
- Switch - 221,128
- PlayStation 4 - 52,851
- 3DS - 2,489
- Xbox One - 1,644
- PS Vita - 35
- Switch - 12,673
- PlayStation 4 - 8,941
- Xbox One - 2,157
- 3DS - 329
But if you want to know, I live in Hungary, Nintendo is nearly absent of the competition there. There is only SONY and Microsoft.
I'm worried that a year from now we will have 500,000 Switch Lite owners with broken Joycons.
People in Europe are like, "yeah, the switch lite is out, I'll just get my self a PS4"
For the 2nd week of a new product at Nintendo, I really don't understand this. I can't wait in 3 weeks to see if PS4 was overtracked or/and Switch undertracked in Europe.
- +1