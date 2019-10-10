Digimon ReArise Out Now in the West - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Digimon ReArise is available now in North America and Europe for iOS and Android.

View th launch celebration trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

An unknown Digimon calling itself Herissmon has appeared in your smartphone.

Suddenly, a mysterious force known as “Spirals” attack…

This is the tale of your Digimon’s ReArise.

Dive into a story of new faces and old friends in this friendship Digivolving RPG!

Key Features:

A story connecting Digimon and Tamers A completely original story that follows Tamers and Digimon as they grow and deepen their friendships. Brand new characters designed and illustrated by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, one of the original character designers from the Digimon animated series!

Nurturing Digimon-Tamer friendships through shared moments Watch your Digimon interact and play together in your custom DigiTown. Connect with other Tamers and work toward common goals.

Test the strength of your bonds in battle Build a personalized Digimon team and prove the power of your friendship in real-time battles of up to five-versus-five! Go head-to-head in the Battle Park or team up with fellow Tamers against powerful Digimon in Clash Battles.

Train and care for your Digimon Help your Digimon work out, listen to their unique requests, and unlock the path to Digivolution. If you grow close and strong enough, they might even Mega Digivolve!



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles