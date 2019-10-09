Xbox Vice President Mike Ybarra Leaves Microsoft After 20 Years - News

posted 5 hours ago

Xbox Vice President Mike Ybarra announced after 20 years at Microsoft he is leaving the company to move on to new adventures.

He made the announcement on his official Twitter account saying "After 20 years at Microsoft, it’s time for my next adventure. It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright. Thanks to everyone at TeamXbox, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and I wish you the best."

"Most importantly I want to thank all of you fellow gamers, and our great fans, for all the support," he added in a second Tweet. "Keep gaming and I hope to see you online soon!"

After 20 years at Microsoft, it’s time for my next adventure. It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright. Thanks to everyone at TeamXbox, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and I wish you the best. More soon on what’s next for me (super excited)! 1/2... — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 9, 2019

Most importantly I want to thank all of you fellow gamers, and our great fans, for all the support. Keep gaming and I hope to see you online soon!” 2/2 #gamers https://t.co/1eK6p7ppYe — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) October 9, 2019

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer responded via Twitter thanking Ybarra for his "many contributions to Microsoft and Xbox."

Thank you (@XboxQwik) for your many contributions to Microsoft and Xbox. You've been a strong advocate for our fans from day one, and have consistently driven to keep gamers at the center of everything we do. All of us at TeamXbox wish you the best. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 9, 2019

Xbox's Larry Hryb, better known as Major Nelson, has wished him luck and thanked him for everything he did at Microsoft.

Mike, it’s been great to be able to work with you. I know everyone at Xbox wishes you well. Thanks for everything. Good luck and we will see you online ! — 🅻🅰🆁🆁🆈 ☁ 🅷🆁🆈🅱 (@majornelson) October 9, 2019

