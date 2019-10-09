Quantcast
Xbox Vice President Mike Ybarra Leaves Microsoft After 20 Years

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 386 Views

Xbox Vice President Mike Ybarra announced after 20 years at Microsoft he is leaving the company to move on to new adventures.

He made the announcement on his official Twitter account saying "After 20 years at Microsoft, it’s time for my next adventure. It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright. Thanks to everyone at TeamXbox, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and I wish you the best."

"Most importantly I want to thank all of you fellow gamers, and our great fans, for all the support," he added in a second Tweet. "Keep gaming and I hope to see you online soon!"

 

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer responded via Twitter thanking Ybarra for his "many contributions to Microsoft and Xbox." 

Xbox's Larry Hryb, better known as Major Nelson, has wished him luck and thanked him for everything he did at Microsoft. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


