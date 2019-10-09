Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Updates 11 and 11.01 Details Released - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has released details on the 11.00 and 11.01 update for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion. They require 1.3 GB of space.

View the latest developer diary below:





Read the details below:

Version 11.00 Update

Main Additions / Changes

New monster Rajang added. (Quest information here.)

Cutscene that unlocks the Volcanic Region in the Guiding Lands added.

Weapon augmentation and custom upgrades expanded.

New weapon trees, armor, and skills added.

You can now make your room public to other players.

You can change these settings from the start menu and selecting Communication, then Your Room, or by speaking to the Housekeeper in your room and

selecting Room.

Room-exclusive chat tab added.

Music player for changing the music in your room added.

New interactable decor added to your room in Seliana.

New rewards added for the Tailraider Safari when they explore the Guiding Lands.

Customization options added for squad cards.

Forgeable layered armor lineup added.

Monster spawn rates in the Guiding Lands adjusted.

Monsters that are lured out in the Guiding Lands will automatically be tracked by the scoutflies.

Target monster in the Guiding Lands will now appear in the log.

When a monster is lured out in the Guiding Lands, monsters already present will not leave as easily.

Kinsects can now be added to the wishlist.

Setting for your Seliana room’s privacy added to the Gathering Hub’s welcome message.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Fixed an issue where daily skills would change when a voucher or gourmet voucher is used.

Fixed an issue with the “The Leaf Boat” observation request’s “Riding on a leaf” condition, where the request would not be considered complete in certain

situations.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Bowgun’s Wyvernsnipe and the Light Bowgun’s Wyvernblast Counter would be obstructed by Velkhana’s ice wall when on top of it.

Fixed an issue where Squad join requests would be automatically approved in certain situations even when the settings are set to manual.

Fixed an issue where unnecessary effects would appear in certain areas of the Guiding Lands.

Overall movement routes for Raider Ride have been tweaked as they would be trapped in certain areas of locales.

Fixed an issue where the Frostcraft’s gauge would be consumed but the effect would not trigger on the additional hits from the Long Sword’s Spirit Helm

Breaker and Hunting Horn’s Performance attacks.

Fixed an issue with Long Sword’s Uragaan Mod, where Tempered Blastscale was listed as an upgrade material instead of Tempered Scute.

Adjusted the brightness of the screen when flash pods and Flashflies are used.

Other minute balance tweaks and minor bugs have been fixed.

Version 11.01 Update

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Fixed an issue where if graphic settings were set to Prioritize Resolution, the effective range for taking pictures with the Surveyor Set would become smaller.

Fixed an issue where Glavenus would not get caught in traps set by the player.

Fixed an issue that occurred in certain languages at the update notice screen.

Fixed an issue where data would not finish loading properly and players would lose control of the game when viewing rankings of certain quests.

Adjustments have been made to make the Guiding Lands easier to play. For more details click here.

Fixed an issue where if the scoutfly level is at level 3 and a monster is near death, the icon would not display correctly on the map.

Fixed an issue where Palicoes would move to incorrect places.

Other minute balance tweaks and minor bugs have been fixed.

Ver. 11.01 features the following adjustments to the Guiding Lands

Adjustments have been made to make the Guiding Lands easier to play. Future updates will feature more adjustments to make it easier to play.

Adjustment 1: Region Level change fluctuation adjusted In the Guiding Lands, you can obtain different materials at each level, so adjustments have been made to how levels increase/decrease to make it easier to explore. Region Level 1 – 2: No changes Region Level 3 – 6: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 2 did before the update Region Level 7: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 3 did before the update

Adjustment 2: Adjusted the drop rate of special tracks obtained from monsters in the Guiding Lands Unanalyzed special tracks are now easier to obtain, making it easier to lure out specific monsters and control your region levels. They are also now guaranteed upon capturing a monster, or carving from the monster’s body or broken part.

Adjustment 3: Region levels can now be fixed Settings have been added so that region levels will not fluctuate, and you can explore the Guiding Lands freely with fixed levels. Fixed region levels are applied per player even during multiplayer. If you set region levels to fixed, your own region levels will not fluctuate whether you’re the quest leader or just joining another player’s quest. You can fix region levels at the quest board when you select the Guiding Lands.

Adjustment 4: Expedition Objective added to fixed region play Added a “Fixed Region” parameter that can be set when departing to the Guiding Lands, or used as search criteria. Use this setting when you want to let players know you’re exploring with fixed levels, or if you want to search for expeditions using fixed levels. This parameter will not fix region levels. For instructions how to fix region levels, please see Adjustment 3.

Adjustment 5: Locating monsters in the Guiding Lands will no longer affect region level The design of the Guiding Lands has been changed, as region level changing upon discovering a monster in the locale had an unintended effect.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles