Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Launches in Holiday 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 21 minutes ago / 1,725 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan revealed via the PlayStation Blog the next generation PlayStation will unsurprisingly be called the PlayStation 5 and it will launch in Holiday 2020.
"One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion," said Ryan.
"To that end, there are two key innovations with the PlayStation 5’s new controller. First, we’re adopting haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” technology found in controllers since the 5th generation of consoles. With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud.
"The second innovation is something we call adaptive triggers, which have been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2). Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain. In combination with the haptics, this can produce a powerful experience that better simulates various actions. Game creators have started to receive early versions of the new controller, and we can’t wait to see where their imagination goes with these new features at their disposal.
"While there’s much more to share about PlayStation 5 in the year ahead, we have plenty of blockbuster experiences coming your way on PS4, including Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima. I’d like to thank all PlayStation fans for continuing the journey with us, as we embark on the future of games."
Stay tuned to VGChartz as more information on the PlayStation 5 drops over the coming months.
31 Comments
Look forward to seeing the first game reveals.
Probably won't see much in the way of games until E3 2020. But I could be wrong.
PS5 and Xbox Scarlett are both launching Holiday 2020. Who else is excited for the next generation?
Me me me! It'll be interesting seeing how the machines develope from now until launch.
Next generation should be more interesting than what we've had recently. PS4 easily beat the Xbox One and Wii U. Switch has made things more interesting though. If all the studios Microsoft has acquired is any indication they are going to put more effort into the next generation and keep pushing Game Pass. Sony needs to keep doing what they've been doing and launch the PS5 at a price that makes sense and they once again have success.
The main thing I want from next gen is either Sony or Microsoft to really sell me on their new hardware show of great new features and games, I feel with this gen The Wii U been the Wii U, Microsoft's terrible 2013 E3 and Sony's big lack of line up for the start of the gen I choose my day one console based on it not been the worst offering rather been blown away and truly sold on a console because it was the best.
Curious to experience those new triggers. HD rumble on Switch did nothing for me, I don't expect anything from haptic feedback on a traditional controller.
It probably won't do much, but I'll take any improvements. They do all add up.
No surprises. And once again they confirm Ghost of Tsushijima on PS4 but some still doubt it.
I'm in no hurry to buy a new console. I'll first see what the price is and what games they'll develop for it.
Price and games are important. $499 IMO is the max the PS5 could cost at launch and still be a runaway success. $599 at launch seems a bit much for most consumers.
I bought PS4 a year after release because of a game. Unless certain games are announced for it, I doubt I will either but if it's Backward Compatable, that will help as you can just move on and continue buying and playing PS4 games.
Since it's backwards compatible I'll get it first day. Probably would have either way but for sure I am now.
It will have backwards compatibility. I'm guessing at the minimum it will provide PS4 games with the PS4 Pro upgrades. So could be an incentive for people who never bought a PS4 Pro to get a PS5 at launch even if it doesn't have a ton of new games.
Same, if it wasn't backwards compatible I'd probably wait a while, but as I know it'll replace my PS4 I might as well sell that and upgrade to a PS5 day one. Even if it has no benefits for PS4 games over the PS4 Pro it'll at least load faster.
Should have been autumn of next year and really scare MS. :P
Holiday 2020 likely means an early November 2020 release like with the PS4.
Can't wait. It's going to be even better than PS4 and sell much better than Xbox, even more than this gen.
And SONY's share at Frankfurt drop by 2,23% after the annoucement. I just don't get this really.
So in those two parts they basically described HD rumble and slightly more sensitive triggers. Probably HD Triggers. That's it? Those are the new innovations in the controller? Nothing about battery life?
Says in the full wired article that it has a "Larger capacity battery" than the Dualshock 4.
That makes sense since it's impossible to get any lower battery life than on the Dualshock 4.
Better battery life is always a good thing. I've got an OG Switch and the 3 hour battery life is not the greatest.
@WoodenPints you clearly never owned a WiiU.
Or game gear.
I remember the Game Gear. It used 6 AA batteries and the battery life was only a few hours before it died.
I won't say the battery life of PS4 control is great, but I can play a full day on it and when playing during week it won't need recharge for the whole week. And having 2 controllers I can easily rotate between the 2 and also can charge on the close to me outlet so I don't bother with it and don't need to be wired to the PS4 at all.
For a controller the batter life isn't amazing, however, it isn't as bad as some people say. Main thing is to turn it off or plug it in when watching Netflix, Prime, etc.
Read the article from wired embedded into the PS Blog article. They touch on more detail to include the battery.
Well my controller auto turn off about 15-20min without using it, and my TV controller can navigate streaming programs on PS4 so I use it.
