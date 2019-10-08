Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Rated for the Switch by the ESRB - News

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

The game originally launched in May 2013 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.





Read the rating for the game by the ESRB below:

This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a gunslinger named Silas Greaves. Players use pistols, shotguns, and rifles o shoot and kill dozens of enemy bandits/thugs in gun fights. Shootouts are highlighted by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, slow-motion effects, and large splashes of blood, which sometimes stain the ground. Each level ends with a duel in which players must draw and aim a gun to kill an opponent. Some dialogue in the game includes sexual material (e.g., “While you're off providing for the family, she's spreading her legs for every Tom, Dick, and Cole Younger!”). The words “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “c**ksucker” appear in dialogue.

Here is an overview of the game:

Can you stand against the deadliest gunslingers who ever lived?

From the dust of a gold mine to the dirt of a saloon, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales. Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.

Key Features:

Meet the Legendary Outlaws – Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett, Jesse James… Face down the West’s most notorious gunslingers and live the untold stories behind the legends.

– Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett, Jesse James… Face down the West’s most notorious gunslingers and live the untold stories behind the legends. Dispense Your Own Justice – With a gun holster tied to your leg, become a ruthless bounty hunter on a journey made of all-out gun battles.

– With a gun holster tied to your leg, become a ruthless bounty hunter on a journey made of all-out gun battles. Prevail in Deadly Gunfights – Master the art of blasting pistols, shooting rifles and dodging bullets. Unleash lethal combos to gun down multiple enemies in split seconds.

– Master the art of blasting pistols, shooting rifles and dodging bullets. Unleash lethal combos to gun down multiple enemies in split seconds. Become the West’s Finest – Choose the specific gun-fighting skills you want to develop and acquire new shooting abilities to become the West’s finest gunslinger.

– Choose the specific gun-fighting skills you want to develop and acquire new shooting abilities to become the West’s finest gunslinger. Experience a Lawless Land – Blaze a trail through the wilderness of the Old West and live an epic adventure through stunning Western landscapes.

