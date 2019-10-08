Bushiden Gameplay Demo Video Released - News

Pixel Arc Studios has released a new gameplay video of the demo of Bushiden.

Your sister has vanished and rumors swirl that Gaoh has been resurrected with an evil army at his command. Explore for cybernetic upgrades until you are powerful enough to defeat the diabolic Gaoh and his cybergentic army once and for all in this futuristic, action platformer!

Key Features:

Seven levels to explore plus a prologue area!

Survive epic boss fights to unlock new traversal and combat abilities!

Unique “crowd control” combat system gives the player powerful options for dispatching hordes of foes!

Revisit levels with upgraded abilities to unlock new areas and become more powerful!

Beautifully drawn and animated pixel art!

Purchase upgrades and Chi Spell Attacks from the Tech Shop!

Bushiden will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2020.

