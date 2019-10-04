Marvel’s Iron Man VR Launches for PSVR on February 28, 2020 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Camouflaj announced at New York Comic-Con 2019 Marvel’s Iron Man VR will launch for the PlayStation VR on February 28, 2020.

Read information on the different editions of the game, as well as the pre-order bonuses below:

Standard Edition ($39.99 USD MSRP / $49.99 CAD MSRP)

Available physically and digitally.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99 USD MSRP / $59.99 CAD MSRP)

Digital-only. Includes:

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Game

Four Deluxe Edition Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, and Stealth Armor)

12 Research Points – Research Points are gained by analyzing combat data from Iron Man’s performance in the field. This research and analysis allows Friday to develop new technology (weapons and augments) for the Impulse Suit. Use these Research Points to unlock some weapons and augments early and customize to play style.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Soundtrack

Digital Deluxe Edition Iron Man PS4 Theme

Pre-Order Bonuses

Pre-order any of these at your favorite retailer and receive a code good to download the following at launch:

Four Custom Armor Decos (Origin Armor, Vintage Armor, Silver Centurion Armor, and Ultraviolet Armor)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Dynamic PS4 theme

For those who pre-order from the PlayStation Store, you’ll also receive a free month trial to Marvel Unlimited and get a chance to read up on the comics that inspired this game.

