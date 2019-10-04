Detroit: Become Human Tops 3 Million Units Sold on PS4 - Sales

/ 487 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Developer Quantic Dreams via Twitter announced Detroit: Become Human has surpassed three million units sold worldwide on the PlayStation 4 with 3.2 million units sold.

The total number of players is likely to be a fair amount higher as it was a PlayStation Plus title in July.

We are delighted to announce that Detroit: Become Human has now sold in excess of 3 million units on PS4 worldwide! pic.twitter.com/CAL7bsg4jH — QUANTIC DREAM (@Quantic_Dream) October 3, 2019

Detroit: Become Human is available now for the PlayStation 4 and will launch for Windows PC this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles