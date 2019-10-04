Quantcast
Detroit: Become Human Tops 3 Million Units Sold on PS4

by William D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 487 Views

Developer Quantic Dreams via Twitter announced Detroit: Become Human has surpassed three million units sold worldwide on the PlayStation 4 with 3.2 million units sold. 

The total number of players is likely to be a fair amount higher as it was a PlayStation Plus title in July.

Detroit: Become Human is available now for the PlayStation 4 and will launch for Windows PC this fall. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


DonFerrari
DonFerrari (10 hours ago)

Well done, and it deserved more if people liked the genre it would get more sales.

  • +5
COKTOE
COKTOE (9 hours ago)

Yep, it's a very solid total.

  • +1
kirby007
kirby007 (8 hours ago)

I like the sims doing menial tasks, in other words i got bored within an hour amd never picked it up again

  • -1