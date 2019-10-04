Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True Rated for Switch - News

Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True has been rated for the Nintendo Switch in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

The game originally launched for the PlayStation 1 in 1997 and later for Windows PC, Saturn and Dreamcast. An updated version of the agme released for Steam in June 2017.





Here is an overview of the game:

Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True was released on January 24, 1997 for the PlayStation, and was eventually released on Windows, Sega Saturn, and Dreamcast systems.

When it was first released, it did not include a numbering on the title, but it is widely known as Princess Maker 3. A young fairy girl who wishes to become a human princess gets a blessing from the Fairy Queen to receive a miracle to become a human.

You, as the player, must take care of the little girl and raise her as own daughter. A fairy named Uzu appears as an advisor, and the new feature of selecting the player’s ‘Occupation’ is added into the game system. Schedule system allows players to select 15 days of scheduling. From each class, unique rivals and events make an appearance to add drama elements to the game. The interface has been made simpler than previous Princess Maker series, and album mode allows you to view images from vacation or ending within the game.

The voice actress for the daughter in-game is Yukana Nogami, a famous Japanese voice actress who took on many popular roles in anime such as Meiling Li from Cardcaptor Sakura, Kanna from Inuyasha, and many more.

Key Features:

Simplified UI.

Improved class / part-time job animation.

Animated pixel characters.

Event screen with large character illustrations.

