The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is Europe's Fastest-Selling Switch Game in 2019
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is Europe's Fastest-Selling Switch Game in 2019

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is Europe's Fastest-Selling Switch Game in 2019 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 478 Views

Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is Europe's fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game in 2019.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

2 Comments

psychicscubadiver
psychicscubadiver (5 hours ago)

Faster than Mario Maker 2? That surprises me.

  • +2
Zenos
Zenos (5 hours ago)

That's somewhat of a surprise, but congrats nonetheless.

  • 0