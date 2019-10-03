The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is Europe's Fastest-Selling Switch Game in 2019 - News

Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is Europe's fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game in 2019.

Here's what the critics are saying about Europe's fastest-selling #NintendoSwitch game of 2019, The Legend of #Zelda: Link's Awakening!



Discover Koholint Island for yourself ðŸŒ´: https://t.co/84lnuN1Dhe pic.twitter.com/MX90kwKsMM — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 2, 2019

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

