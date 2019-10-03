Demon Pit Launches for Steam on October 17 - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developers Psychic Software and DoomCube announced Demon Pit will launch for Windows PC via Steam on October 17. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Arise Demon Hunter. It is time. The years you spent slaughtering demon-kind in the mortal world did little to cleanse your soul. Your sins have been laid bare and you have been judged. You are damned for eternity. The pit awaits!

Inspired by the fast-paced first-person shooter games of the 1990s, Demon Pit is an intense arcade-style arena shooter. Armed with a series of ranged weapons and a soul grapple, you must fight and out maneuver endless waves of demons in a constantly changing environment. How long can you survive before they rip your flesh and claim your soul?

Key Features:

Battle 10 types of hideous hell spawn.

Repel the demon horde with seven varied weapons.

Use your soul grapple to traverse the arena quickly and avoid the oncoming legion.

Master movement to survive the changing environment and its hazards.

Constantly kill to keep your multiplier alive and compete for leaderboard immortality.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles