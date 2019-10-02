Blacksad: Under the Skin Delayed for Switch - News

Microids has delayed the release of the Nintendo Switch version of Blacksad: Under the Skin. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC versions will still release on November 5.





Here is an overview of the game:

The 50s, New York City: Joe Dunn, owner of a boxing club, is found dead. Meanwhile, rising star Bobby Yale, due to take to the ring for the most important fight of his career, has mysteriously disappeared. Sonia Dunn, Joe’s daughter, takes over the gym and must deal with its financial woes. She hires private detective John Blacksad to investigate Yale’s disappearance. The highly anticipated boxing match of the year is drawing closer and the club’s finances would not survive a no show from Bobby Yale. During its investigation, John Blacksad will find himself swimming with sharks in a universe where corruption is everywhere.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

