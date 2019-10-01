Marvel's Avengers to be Playable at EGX - News

Virgin Media has partnered up with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics for their upcoming game Marvel's Avengers. The partnership means those attending EGX in London between Thursday 17 and Sunday 20 October will be able to get hands on with Marvel's Avengers.

Virgin Media will also be holding panels at the event and will have a bunch of original costumes and props on show, and Virgin Media customers will receive time-limited in-game items come the game's launch.

Marvel's Avengers is due to launch May 15th next year, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

