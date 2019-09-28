Nintendo Switch Lite Boosts Switch Sales to Nearly 600,000 Units During Launch Week - Sales

Nintendo released its handheld-focused revision of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, worldwide on September 20. The Switch Lite launched alongside the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

The Switch Lite helped boost sales of the Switch by 163 percent week-on-week to 593,482 consoles sold, according to VGChartz Estimates for the week ending September 21 (September 22 in Japan). The Switch Lite was only available for three days in Japan and two days in the rest of the world.

The Switch Lite helped boost Switch sales the most in Japan with a 360 percent increase from 51,923 consoles sold the week before launch to nearly 239,060 consoles sold during the launch week. Switch sales in the US increased from 76,094 consoles sold the week before the Switch Lite launch to 163,781 consoles sold. That is a 115 percent increase week-on-week. Switch sales in Europe increased from 56,979 consoles sold the week before the Switch Lite launch to 108,178 consoles sold. That is a 90 percent increase week-on-week.

Breaking sales down in Europe, the Switch Lite boosted sales in the UK by 116 percent to 22,472 consoles sold, sales in Germany increased by 73 percent to 19,015 consoles sold, and sales in France increased by 91 percent to 25,414 consoles sold.

Here is the breakdown of the estimated sales for Nintendo Switch for the week ending September 21:

Americas: 196,364

US: 163,781

Europe: 108,178

UK: 22,472



Germany: 19,015



France: 25,414

Asia: 272,210

Japan: 239,060

Oceania: 16,730

