Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending September 21 - Switch Lite Launch

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 593,482 consoles sold for the week ending September 21, according to VGChartz estimates. Switch sales jumped 2.6 times week-on-week due to the launch of the Switch Lite.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 216,781 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 50,940 units, the 3DS with 11,762 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 26 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 593,482 ( 38,281,854 ) PlayStation 4 - 216,781 ( 100,279,001 ) Xbox One - 50,940 ( 43,350,882 ) 3DS - 11,762 ( 74,809,321 ) PS Vita - 26 ( 15,901,370 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 196,364 PlayStation 4 - 62,363 Xbox One - 33,139 3DS - 5,914

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 108,178 PlayStation 4 - 98,716 Xbox One - 13,718 3DS - 3,692 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 272,210 PlayStation 4 - 46,620 3DS - 2,031 Xbox One - 1,697 PS Vita - 26

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 16,730 PlayStation 4 - 9,082 Xbox One - 2,386 3DS - 311

