Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending September 21 - Switch Lite Launch - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 373 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 593,482 consoles sold for the week ending September 21, according to VGChartz estimates. Switch sales jumped 2.6 times week-on-week due to the launch of the Switch Lite.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 216,781 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 50,940 units, the 3DS with 11,762 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 26 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 593,482 (38,281,854)
- PlayStation 4 - 216,781 (100,279,001)
- Xbox One - 50,940 (43,350,882)
- 3DS - 11,762 (74,809,321)
- PS Vita - 26 (15,901,370)
- Switch - 196,364
- PlayStation 4 - 62,363
- Xbox One - 33,139
- 3DS - 5,914
- Switch - 108,178
- PlayStation 4 - 98,716
- Xbox One - 13,718
- 3DS - 3,692
- Switch - 272,210
- PlayStation 4 - 46,620
- 3DS - 2,031
- Xbox One - 1,697
- PS Vita - 26
- Switch - 16,730
- PlayStation 4 - 9,082
- Xbox One - 2,386
- 3DS - 311
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
3 Comments
Damn! So close to 600k! I demand a recount!!! But seriously, thank you, Trunks for working overtime to get us these numbers earlier then usual. Enjoy your well earned rest!
Thank you. I've got the monthly gap charts ready to go live throughout the week I am away. Plus I will have my laptop to post some of the news when I have time.
- 0