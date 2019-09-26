The Last of Us Part II Will Not Have A Multiplayer Mode - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 242 Views
Naughty Dog Lead Game Designer Emilia Schatz speaking with USGamer announced The Last of Us Part II will not feature a multiplayer mode.
"We're focusing on a single-player experience, so we're just making a single-player game for this," said Schatz. "Correct, it is a single player game," said a Sony representative in an email.
The Last of Us Part II will launch on the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.
3 Comments
I'm so bummed about no multiplayer as the one in TLOU is my fave of all PS4 games. Now I'll probably wait for the PS5 version :(
Interesting. The multiplayer part of the first game was pretty decent, but it was most deffinitely overshadowed by the terific single-player. So good for them :-)