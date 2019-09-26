The Last of Us Part II Will Not Have A Multiplayer Mode - News

Naughty Dog Lead Game Designer Emilia Schatz speaking with USGamer announced The Last of Us Part II will not feature a multiplayer mode.

"We're focusing on a single-player experience, so we're just making a single-player game for this," said Schatz. "Correct, it is a single player game," said a Sony representative in an email.

The Last of Us Part II will launch on the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.

