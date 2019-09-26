My Hero One’s Justice 2 Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Bandai Namco has announced in the latest issue of Weekly Jump My Hero One’s Justice 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game will have the same battle system as the first game, while adding new playable characters, including characters from the fourth season of the anime. The first confirmed new playable character is Kai Chisaki.

My Hero Academia One's Justice 2 game announced. pic.twitter.com/xzTwQlUG0C — SPY ðŸ’« (@Spytrue) September 26, 2019

