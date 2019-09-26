Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Digital Deluxe Edition Announced for the West - News

Koei Tecmo has announced a Digital Deluxe Edition for Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout for North America and Europe. It is available for a pre-order price of $65.99. Anyone who pre-orders the game will get the Summer Adventure costume for Ryza.





Here is the list of extras in the Digital Deluxe Edition:

Costume Sets – Adds 15 new clothing options from Lent’s Gothic Wolf look to Tao’s Island Explorer gear “Another Fashion” “Summer Style”

– Adds 15 new clothing options from Lent’s Gothic Wolf look to Tao’s Island Explorer gear Hideout Parts – Items used in remodeling secret hideouts. These items come with special effects like raising certain allies’ abilities during the rain. “Pixie Forest” “Lakeside Hideout”

– Items used in remodeling secret hideouts. These items come with special effects like raising certain allies’ abilities during the rain. Initial Dash Item Set Special wind shoes to help increase movement speed. A bigger knapsack to increase item gathering capacity.

Extra Large! Rebuild Gem Pack – 100,000 gems that can be used for rebuilding.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America on October 29 and in Europe on November 1.

