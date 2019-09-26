Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Trailer Introduces Gaia - News

Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer for Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate that features playable character Gaia.

New Characters – Starting with Gaia, new heroes gather from multiple universes to join the fight.

– Starting with Gaia, new heroes gather from multiple universes to join the fight. New Storyline and Sub-Scenarios – The battle has not ended… A new story and ending pursuing the truth of the world has been added. In addition, unique sub-scenarios will be available to reinforce the main story.

– The battle has not ended… A new story and ending pursuing the truth of the world has been added. In addition, unique sub-scenarios will be available to reinforce the main story. New Mode and Gameplay Experience – New features such as Infinity Mode and the Promotion system have been added. The enhanced gameplay allows players to grow their heroes to their ultimate potential!

– New features such as Infinity Mode and the Promotion system have been added. The enhanced gameplay allows players to grow their heroes to their ultimate potential! The Ultimate Musou Exhilaration – Sacred Treasures can now be used by other characters allowing players to create unique and powerful teams, and with the new Musou Switch Combo feature the game will reach ultimate heights in exhilaration.

– Sacred Treasures can now be used by other characters allowing players to create unique and powerful teams, and with the new Musou Switch Combo feature the game will reach ultimate heights in exhilaration. Improved Playability – Part of the UI and control settings have been improved along with additional features to make gameplay easier.

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 14, 2020. It will first launch in Japan for the PS4 and Switch on December 19.

