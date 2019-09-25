Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending September 14 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 225,713 consoles sold for the week ending September 14, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 221,443 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 61,329 units, the 3DS with 12,360 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 40 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 225,713 ( 37,688,372 ) PlayStation 4 - 221,443 ( 100,062,220 ) Xbox One - 61,329 ( 43,299,942 ) 3DS - 12,360 ( 74,797,559 ) PS Vita - 40 (16,131,444)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 91,246 PlayStation 4 - 64,144 Xbox One - 42,684 3DS - 6,026

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 99,338 Nintendo Switch - 56,979 Xbox One - 14,829 3DS - 3,944 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 69,654 PlayStation 4 - 48,763 3DS - 2,031 Xbox One - 1,345 PS Vita - 40

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 9,198 Switch - 7,834 Xbox One - 2,471 3DS - 347

