Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending September 14

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 225,713 consoles sold for the week ending September 14, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 221,443 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 61,329 units, the 3DS with 12,360 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 40 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 225,713 (37,688,372)
- PlayStation 4 - 221,443 (100,062,220)
- Xbox One - 61,329 (43,299,942)
- 3DS - 12,360 (74,797,559)
- PS Vita - 40 (16,131,444)
- Switch - 91,246
- PlayStation 4 - 64,144
- Xbox One - 42,684
- 3DS - 6,026
- PlayStation 4 - 99,338
- Nintendo Switch - 56,979
- Xbox One - 14,829
- 3DS - 3,944
- Switch - 69,654
- PlayStation 4 - 48,763
- 3DS - 2,031
- Xbox One - 1,345
- PS Vita - 40
- PlayStation 4 - 9,198
- Switch - 7,834
- Xbox One - 2,471
- 3DS - 347
