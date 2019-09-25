Switch Lite Sold 177,936 Units in 3 Days in Japan, Link’s Awakening Remake Tops the Charts - Sales

/ 920 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (NS) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 141,375 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 22. The Nintendo Switch Lite launched this week selling 177,936 units in only three days.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for Nintendo Switch debuted in sixth with 11,237 units sold.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 239,740 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 24,857 units, the 3DS sold 1,687 units. The Xbox One sold 513 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 28 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19) – 141,375 (New) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 39,594 (319,915) [PS4] eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) – 19,249 (77,513) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 14,905 (629,714) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,266 (3,266,380) [NSW] Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for Nintendo Switch (Level-5, 09/20/19) – 11,237 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,813 (934,335) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,786 (2,459,809) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 9,803 (171,841) [PS4] Borderlands 3 (2K Games, 09/13/19) – 8,811 (44,847)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles