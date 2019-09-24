Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Beta Sets Franchise Record with 'Millions' of Players - News

posted 5 hours ago

Activision announced the multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has set a record for the franchise with the most hours played and highest peak concurrent number of players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC combined. There were "millions" of people who downloaded and played the beta.

“We’re focused on delivering the best online experience possible and that includes bringing the community together with crossplay,” said Patrick Kelly, creative director and co-studio head, Infinity Ward. “We appreciate all of the players from around the world, who played and shared feedback. Your support is not only a driving inspiration to the entire team, but also provides us with important data and feedback which helps us improve the experience for launch.”





“The response from fans for Modern Warfare’s release next month has been incredible,” added Byron Beede, executive vice president and general manager of Call of Duty, Activision. “From the beginning of development there has been extraordinary excitement for this game. We thank Call of Duty players and the development teams led by Infinity Ward for making this a record-setting Beta. We look forward to October 25 when players everywhere will experience the full amount of depth and gameplay Modern Warfare has to offer.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

