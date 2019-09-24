Death Stranding Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced - News

Sony during the most recent State of Play has announced a limited edition Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. It will launch alongside the game on November 8.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

