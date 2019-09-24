Plan for Dying Light 2 is to Support It With 4 Years of DLC - News

Dying Light 2 Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektala speaking with Prankster 101 in an interview revealed the developer plans to support the game with DLC for as long as the first game, which was for four years.

"Dying Light 1 was supported for 4 years after its release, and the plan for Dying Light 2 is exactly the same," said Smektala.





"We want this game to be supported after its release. We know that a lot of fans will be waiting for DLCs, updates, extra stuff they can get their hands on. And we promise to deliver them just that."

Dying Light 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in spring 2020.

