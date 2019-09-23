Doom Eternal ESRB Rating is Expected - News

posted 3 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software's Doom Eternal. The ESRB gave the game a Mature rating, which is to be expected with the gore and violence in the game.

rated M for mature pic.twitter.com/hEFnL4TJtB — DOOM (@DOOM) September 23, 2019

Doom Eternal will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

