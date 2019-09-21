Analyst: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will be the Best-Selling Game in the US in 2019 - News

posted 9 hours ago

US Video Games Industry Analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella in a new report predicts Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be the best-selling game in the US in 2019. This would be the ninth time out of 11 years a Call of Duty game would be the best-selling game in the US.

NBA 2K20 is predicted to be the second best-selling game in the US, which is up one spot from last year. Madden NFL 20 is expected to be in third.

Piscatella forecasts the annual sales for the Nintendo Switch will hit numbers not seen in the US since the Xbox 360 in 2011.

The Switch will be the only console to see an increase in sales year-on-year, according to Piscatella. The decrease in PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hardware sales will do enough to see a decline in hardware revenue in 2019 by 12 percent to $4.4 billion.

Despite the decline in overall hardware sales, software sales are expected to increase year-on-year by nine percent to $37.8 billion. Accessory sales are expected to drop eight percent to $2.2 billion.

Total spending in the video game industry in the US in 2019 is forecasted to increase six percent year-over-year to $44.6 billion.

Piscatella is saying that 2019 might be the last year as "business as usual" for the video game industry. This is due to the launch of new consoles from Microsoft and Sony, the Xbox Scarlett and PlayStation 5, respectively. The potential success of streaming services such as Google Stadia and Apple Arcade might disrupt the market.

Growth in Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now and Nintendo Switch Online are expected for the rest of this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

