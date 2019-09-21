New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Dead by Daylight - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 473 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 24 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
September 23
- Oliver's Adventures in the Fairyland
September 24
- Contra Rogue Corps
- Dead by Daylight
- Star Wars: Jedi Kinght II: Jedi Outcast
- Flying Girl Striker
- Reaper: Tale of a Pale Swordsman
- Northgard
- Cyber Protocol
- Habroxia
- Darksider II Deathinitive Edition
- Barry Bradford's Putt Panic Party
- Paper Train
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Fight'N Rage
- Button Button Up!
- Dragon Quest
- Freedom Finger
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
- Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition
- Dreaming Canvas
- FIFA 20
