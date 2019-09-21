New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Dead by Daylight - News

/ 473 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 24 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 23

Oliver's Adventures in the Fairyland

September 24

Contra Rogue Corps

Dead by Daylight

Star Wars: Jedi Kinght II: Jedi Outcast

September 25

Flying Girl Striker September 26 Reaper: Tale of a Pale Swordsman

Northgard

Cyber Protocol

Habroxia

Darksider II Deathinitive Edition

Barry Bradford's Putt Panic Party

Paper Train

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX

Fight'N Rage

Button Button Up! September 27 Dragon Quest

Freedom Finger

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition

Dreaming Canvas

FIFA 20

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles