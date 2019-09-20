Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition Gets Battle Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition that features battling in the game.

Here is an overview of the story in the game:

In Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, a bizarre encounter with a mysterious being causes you to turn into a half digital being that phases between the physical and digital world. Explore the real world and the virtual world as you gain allies, collect and train Digimon, and try to secure your physical body back!

In Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, players take the role as Keisuke, who has had his Eden account stolen. Keisuke is framed of a crime he did not commit and must prove his innocence by tracking down the culprit who stole his identity. Jump in and explore both the real and virtual world to figure out who is really behind this crime!

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on October 18.

