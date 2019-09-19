Hitman 2 Haven Island DLC Launches September 24 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive announced Hitman 2 Haven Island DLC will launch on September 24 for Expansion Pass and Gold Edition owners.

View the trailer of the location below:

Here is an overview of Haven Island:

Welcome to Paradise:

Haven Island is a truly tropical paradise located in the Maldives—and the headquarters of a small corporation called Haven, the world’s premiere reputation management service.

Get access to the location with the Hitman 2 Expansion Pass on September 24 and you’ll be able to explore the entire island and discover all of its secrets.

Look out for new animations and new gameplay items as well as disguises and kill methods that are unique to Haven Island.

Day One Content:

After downloading Haven Island on September 24, Hitman 2 Expansion Pass owners will have access to an entirely new location in the “Destination” menu, where the Haven Island mission “The Last Resort” can be found.

The mission brings new targets, gameplay opportunities, intel items, challenges, mastery unlocks, mission stories, and everything else you’d expect from a sandbox location in Hitman 2.

Included with “Haven Island” at launch:

New Location: Haven Island, Maldives – Your new hub for all Haven Island content.

– Your new hub for all Haven Island content. New Campaign Mission: The Last Resort – Explore Haven Island, eliminate three targets, and find your exit. Mission complete.

– Explore Haven Island, eliminate three targets, and find your exit. Mission complete. Full Support for Contracts Mode – Create your own contracts by choosing your targets and how to eliminate them—then compete with your friends!

– Create your own contracts by choosing your targets and how to eliminate them—then compete with your friends! 75-Plus New Challenges – Complete Haven Island challenges to earn XP, plus complete all three Mission Story challenges to unlock a new weapon.

– Complete Haven Island challenges to earn XP, plus complete all three Mission Story challenges to unlock a new weapon. 20 Levels of Location Mastery – Unlock starting locations, agency pickups, and new items when you complete challenges and earn XP.

– Unlock starting locations, agency pickups, and new items when you complete challenges and earn XP. Five New Location Mastery Unlocks – Get your hands on four new and unique items as well as a stylish new suit that you can use in any location.

– Get your hands on four new and unique items as well as a stylish new suit that you can use in any location. Seven New Trophies / Achievements to Earn – Boost your gamerscore, collect trophies, or unlock achievements.

