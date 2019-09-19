Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ Delayed for Switch to February 2020 - News

Aksys Games announced it has delayed the released of Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ for the Nintendo Switch Switch to February 2020. The game will be available for $39.99, while a collector's edition will be available for $59.99.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is an adventure / visual novel game that sweeps you off to times long past! A visionary reimagining of Victorian era London melds with steampunk motifs to create a world unlike any seen before. Play as a lonesome youth whose poisonous touch renders swift death unto would be companions. Unravel the secrets of her past with the aid of five unlikely heroes!

Key Features:

Tell Your Tale! – Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ A branching narrative and multiple endings ensure each player will be leading their own unique story! Choose carefully, as each decision changes the balance of fate and the path before you.

– Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ A branching narrative and multiple endings ensure each player will be leading their own unique story! Choose carefully, as each decision changes the balance of fate and the path before you. Luscious Locales and Timeless Characters! – Five classic European literary figures (Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain) are brilliantly reimagined to help you realize your own mysterious past. Get lost in time with sharp Gothic-Victorian designs and steam powered machinations that must be seen to be believed!

– Five classic European literary figures (Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain) are brilliantly reimagined to help you realize your own mysterious past. Get lost in time with sharp Gothic-Victorian designs and steam powered machinations that must be seen to be believed! Gripping Narrative with 30+ Hours of Gameplay! – Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ offers rich characters, eye popping visuals and a deep story that will ignite the fires of your imagination!

