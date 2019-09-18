Farfetch’d to Get Evolution Sirfetch’d in Pokémon Sword and Shield - News

The Pokemon Company has announced the Pokemon Farfetch’d is getting a new evolution in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield called Sirfetch’d.

View the trailer of the new Pokemon below:

Here is an overview of the Pokemon:

Sirfetch’d

Category: Wild Duck Pokemon

Wild Duck Pokemon Type: Fighting

Fighting Height: 2’7”

2’7” Weight: 257.9 lbs.

257.9 lbs. Ability: Steadfast

The Farfetch’d of the Galar region can evolve into Sirfetch’d after experiencing many battles. They are calm and collected, and they make a point of always battling fairly. They are so noble in battle that they are often chosen as a motif for paintings. Of particular note is a painting—famous in the Galar region—that depicts a duel between a Sirfetch’d and an Escavalier.

In battle, Sirfetch’d uses the sharp stalk of its leek as a lance and the thick leaves as a shield. It maintains this leek over the span of many years and treasures it more than anything. When its leek finally withers, Sirfetch’d will leave the battlefield and retire from battling entirely.

Meteor Assault is a new move introduced in these games that only Sirfetch’d can learn! Sirfetch’d points its leek at the opponent and charges toward them at great speed. This move is devastatingly powerful! However, it appears that the move also puts great strain on Sirfetch’d. It will be unable to take action immediately after using this move.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

