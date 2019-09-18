Quantcast
Jump Force Madara Uchiha DLC Screenshots Released

by William D'Angelo

Bandai Namco has 

 screenshots of the Madara Uchiha from Naruto DLC for Jump Force.

View them in the Tweet below:

Jump Force is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


