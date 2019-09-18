Jump Force Madara Uchiha DLC Screenshots Released - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has

The most fearful and legendary shinobi of the Uchiha family, Uchiha Madara, will be joining JUMP FORCE with his arsenal of moves, including Dragon Flame, Susanoo, and the Uchiha Reflection! pic.twitter.com/hAjhkWWOf6 — BANDAI NAMCO S.E.A. (@BandaiNamcoSEA) September 18, 2019

screenshots of the Madara Uchiha from Naruto DLC for

.

Jump Force

View them in the Tweet below:

The most fearful and legendary shinobi of the Uchiha family, Uchiha Madara, will be joining JUMP FORCE with his arsenal of moves, including Dragon Flame, Susanoo, and the Uchiha Reflection! pic.twitter.com/hAjhkWWOf6 — BANDAI NAMCO S.E.A. (@BandaiNamcoSEA) September 18, 2019

Jump Force is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles