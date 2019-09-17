Hustlers Debuts in 2nd on the Domestic Weekend Box Office Charts, Earns $33.2 Million - Sales

/ 280 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hustlers debuted in second on the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $31.18 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend ending September 15.

It: Chapter Two remains in first place in its second week earning $39.61 million to bring its domestic total to $152.68 million. Angel has Fallen is down one spot to third in its fourth week earning $4.49 million to bring its domestic total to $60.47 million.

View the top 10 Domestic Box Office chart below (Title - Weekend Gross - Total Gross):

It: Chapter Two - $39.61M - $152.68M Hustlers - $33.18M - NEW Angel has Fallen - $4.49M - $60.47M Good Boys - $4.22M - $73.28M The Lion King (2019) - $3.65M - $534.09 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Show - $2.79M - $168.34M Overcomer - $2.73M - $28.98M The Goldfinch - $2.68M - NEW The Peanut Butter Falcon - $1.84M - $14.97M Dora and the Lost City of Gold - $1.84M - $56.73M

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles