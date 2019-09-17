Hideo Kojima Says Staff Was Against Death Stranding Concept at First - News

Kojima Productions's Hideo Kojima in an interview with GameInformer said many people on his staff were against the concept of Death Stranding at first.

"The concept hasn’t changed at all from the start. On the vision side, yes, I imagined I could do more – like, PlayStation 6 for the visuals," said Kojima. "But it’s not all about graphics. A lot of people were against my first concept, and I’m really happy that the staff made it together with me. All the staff really liked playing the game and I really feel happy. And I just feel it’s the user’s turn now.

"A new concept is really difficult to explain at the start. The stealth game, no one really got it when I first presented it. Your first enemies are always your staff, or the people working with you. 'You carry things, you connect, and you only give thumbs-up – what’s fun about that?; was the first reaction. If I had listened, it would just be a normal game. But a lot of staff, they believed me. They said,'“Okay, we’ll try it out.'

"A lot of staff members, whether quickly or late, they start to get it. I can’t really blame the staff, because I can’t show inside of my brain. No one understood at all when I first explained. 'Are you insane?' But they participated. Norman, Mads [Mikkelsen], same. When I asked them to join, and I explained to them, they had no idea what I was going to do."

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

