Jenny LeClue: Detectivu Release Date Revealed for Apple Arcade and PC

Developer Mografi announced Jenny LeClue: Detectivu will launch for Apple Arcade and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on September 19. It will launch later in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Jenny LeClue is a thrilling story of mystery, adventure, and growing up. Set in the sleepy town of Arthurton, the game is filled with memorable, complex characters and rendered in a unique aesthetic.

Embrace the choosiness and shape the metanarrative. You are not the only guiding hand shaping Jenny’s destiny, but your choices will help her unravel the tangled mystery and become the detective she was born to be.

Jenny gets more than she bargains for when her mother is accused of murder, and begins an unexpected journey to find the truth.

She soon discovers the idyllic town of Arthurton is not what it seems, and unseen forces will stop at nothing to keep Jenny from the truth. She will need all her skills of deduction to find the real killer and clear her mother’s name.

Key Features:

A pocket-sized heroine on a big quest for justice: Jenny is a brilliant young detective, sharp eyed, intuitive and a ruthless pursuer of the truth. She is able to look around during dialogue scenes, observing the subject for visible clues that might reveal their guilt or innocence that would otherwise go undetected.

Jenny is a brilliant young detective, sharp eyed, intuitive and a ruthless pursuer of the truth. She is able to look around during dialogue scenes, observing the subject for visible clues that might reveal their guilt or innocence that would otherwise go undetected. A beautiful handmade world, packed with secrets: A sleek, gorgeous hand drawn world with vintage mid-20th century aesthetics and mystery squished into every corner. There’s so much to interact with, and players who poke and prod at every last thing are rewarded with insight, secrets, and humor.

A sleek, gorgeous hand drawn world with vintage mid-20th century aesthetics and mystery squished into every corner. There’s so much to interact with, and players who poke and prod at every last thing are rewarded with insight, secrets, and humor. A story within a story, where your choosiness matters: Jenny LeClue weaves a rich metanarrative around a rich story exploring themes of family, loss, and identity. The “author” of Jenny’s adventures, Arthur K Finklestein, acts as narrator and guide, but his presence also allows you to make choices that change the way Jenny’s story is written. These choices may even affect Finklestein’s own story.

Jenny LeClue weaves a rich metanarrative around a rich story exploring themes of family, loss, and identity. The “author” of Jenny’s adventures, Arthur K Finklestein, acts as narrator and guide, but his presence also allows you to make choices that change the way Jenny’s story is written. These choices may even affect Finklestein’s own story. A diverse cast of characters and locations: Explore Arthurton’s expansive world including the abandoned mines, the forgotten graveyard, Lake Noware, and Gumboldt’s Library. Jenny will meet an array of intriguing and suspicious characters who could help or hinder her on her quest for the truth.

