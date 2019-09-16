NBA 2K20 Shoots to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 328 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

NBA 2K20 (PS4) has debuted on the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 36, 2019. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) and Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NS) are in second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 36, 2019:

NBA 2K20 (PS4) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NS) - NEW The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) F1 2019 (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) Catherine: Full Body (PS4) - NEW Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles