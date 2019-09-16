NBA 2K20 Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

NBA 2K20 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 36, 2019, according to SELL. Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NS) debuted in second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K20 Legendary Edition Catherine: Full Body Xbox One NBA 2K20 NBA 2K20 Legendary Edition WRC 8: FIA World Rally Championship Nintendo Switch Spyro Reignited Trilogy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Astral Chain Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon PC The Sims 4 The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs Farming Simulator 19

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

