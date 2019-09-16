Dragon Quest I, II, and III Lands on Switch in the West on September 27 - News

/ 380 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line, and Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 27 for $4.99, $6.49, and $12.49, respectively.

Find out where it all began - the first three #DragonQuest games are coming to North America, and for the first time on console in Europe, on #NintendoSwitch!



You can start with any of the three games, so get ready for classic adventures from September 27th. pic.twitter.com/iPklL1k0uv — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) September 16, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Upon its release in 1986, the pivotal Dragon Quest series became a cultural phenomenon, accumulating a large, passionate fanbase of millions worldwide, and set the standard for the RPG genre. This modern collection of the classic titles features simple and intuitive controls that mimic retro gameplay, paying homage to where the legacy began.

The iconic Erdrick trilogy begins in the acclaimed Dragon Quest where players begin their voyage as the “Hero,” a descendant of the valiant hero Erdrick in an epic journey through the historic realm of Alefgard. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line takes place a century later, where the young prince of Midenhall embarks on a journey to find the other two descendants of Erdrick in order to defeat the nefarious Hargon. The third and final title in the Erdrick trilogy, Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, takes players through the land of Aliahan, where a young hero has been charged with an impossible task of slaying Baramos, the master of darkness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles