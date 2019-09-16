Deathsmiles I and II Headed to More Platforms - News

/ 111 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Developer Cave and City Connection announced the shoot ’em up games, Deathsmiles and Deathsmiles II, are coming to new platforms.

Deathsmiles launched for arcades in October 2007, followed by Xbox 360 in April 2009, and Windows PC in March 2016. Deathsmiles II launched for arcades in May 2009 and Xbox 360 in May 2011.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles