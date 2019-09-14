Quantcast
Dead or Alive 6 Momiji DLC Announced - VGChartz
Dead or Alive 6 Momiji DLC Announced

Dead or Alive 6 Momiji DLC Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 200 Views

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja has announced Momji from Ninja Gaiden will be a playable character in Dead or Alive 6 via upcoming DLC that will launch on September 19.

The DLC includes five costumes:

  • Deluxe Costume
  • Happy Wedding Costume
  • Pirates of the 7 Seas Costume
  • Seaside Eden Costume
  • Summer Breeze Collection

Dead or Alive 6 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.