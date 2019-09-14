Dead or Alive 6 Momiji DLC Announced - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja has announced Momji from Ninja Gaiden will be a playable character in Dead or Alive 6 via upcoming DLC that will launch on September 19.

Fighters, Momiji joins the roster of #DEADORALIVE6 with new moves and new possibilities. Check out all the available game modes with her and to celebrate Ninja Gaiden's 15th Anniversary, make sure you grab your favorite transforming Ninja Costume for your fighter September 19th! pic.twitter.com/BFjeNTQ1kH — Official DEAD OR ALIVE Fighting Game (@DOATEC_OFFICIAL) September 14, 2019

The DLC includes five costumes:

Deluxe Costume

Happy Wedding Costume

Pirates of the 7 Seas Costume

Seaside Eden Costume

Summer Breeze Collection

Dead or Alive 6 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

