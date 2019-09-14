Death March Club Gets Opening Movie and Gameplay from TGS 2019 - News

Publisher Izanagi Games and developer Too Kyo Games at Tokyo Game Show 2019 showed the opening movie and gameplay footage of Death March Club.

It was also announced Death March Club will launch on more platforms than previously announced only on Windows PC.

View the opening movie and gameplay footage of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Death March Club is set in July 1995. A group of underachiever elementary school students called the “Losers Class” is on a bus en route to Kamakura for a school trip when a meteorite suddenly hits. When they wake up, they find themselves in an underwater amusement park.

The students are made to participate in a death game called the “Assignment Game.” Each participant has a bangle attached to their wrist with another person’s assignment, such as killing someone. But since a person’s own assignment is not immediately available to them, they would have to get the other person to show it to them or steal their bangle somehow. Whoever achieves their assignment first will be rewarded. And those who try to abandon the game will be injected with a lethal drug via the bangle.

Gameplay consists of adventure parts where characters converse and action parts where characters move around. Action parts include many puzzle elements.

