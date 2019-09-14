Daemon X Machina Available Now for the Switch - News

Marvelous has officially released Daemon X Machina for the Nintendo Switch.

View the overview trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The future of mech-actions games is here!

Defend the planet and defeat corrupted A.I. controlled robots using your Arsenal, a fully customizable mechanized battle suit. Choose and equip your Arsenal with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-changing threats that may bring the end of the world.

It was the greatest disaster in recorded history… The moon tore apart, turning the sky into a kaleidoscope of red light that illuminated all who watched from below. Survive this apocalyptic new age as a mercenary and pilot powerful mechs in this brand-new action game from Kenichiro Tsukuda (Armored Core) and mech designer Shoji Kawamori (Super Dimensional Fortress Macross).

Key Features:

The player’s avatar is customizable with a variety of options.

Each Arsenal can be equipped with different weapons on its arms and shoulders, as well as reserve weaponry on its back that can be swapped out during battle.

Defeated enemies drop ammo and weapons, which the player can obtain and use on the fly.

Online* and local wireless multiplayer** modes support up to four players.

