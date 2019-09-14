Metera Will be Playable in Granblue Fantasy: Versus - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Cygames announced at Tokyo Game Show 2019 Metera will be playable in Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

View the trailer of the character below:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 6, 2020. A western release is also planned, but a release date has yet to be announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles