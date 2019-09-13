NBA 2K20 Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts, Gears 5 Debuts in 10th - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

NBA 2K20 has topped the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 8.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

NBA 2K20 Spyro Reignited Trilogy God of War Marvel's Spider-Man Wreckfest Minecraft Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Far Cry New Dawn Tekken 7 Gears 5

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

