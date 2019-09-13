A Plague Tale: Innocence Free Trial Out Now for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio have released the free trial for A Plague Tale: Innocence on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the free trial below:





Here is an overview:

A Plague Tale: Innocence - start the most emotional journey of the year for free today!

Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio invite you to begin the harrowing, emotional, and brilliant adventure that is A Plague Tale: Innocence with the free trial, available today on all platforms. This allows any player to experience the full first chapter of Hugo and Amicia’s story, giving you just a glimpse of the riveting, chaotic, and highly rated tale. The free trial is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, starting today, and the new Free Trial trailer gives just a few hints at what lies in wait.

Those who are unfamiliar with A Plague Tale: Innocence will discover a gorgeous mixture of adventure, puzzle solving, deadly combat, and stealth. This combines for an experience that maintains incredible reviews from press and players alike. As Amicia De Rune, protect your brother Hugo and yourself from deadly disease, swarms of rats, and armies of merciless warriors.

The release of the Free Trial also accompanies our largest sale ever on A Plague Tale: Innocence. On Steam, A Plague Tale: Innocence will be a part of the Focus Home Interactive publisher weekend. Xbox players will also be able to grab the game discounted as part of the Deals With Gold initiative. PlayStation Plus subscribers in Europe can also get a discount as part of the Platinum Weekend. All these discounts will end on September 16th - so don’t delay!

