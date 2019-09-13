Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Tops 2.5 Million Units Shipped - Sales

Capcom has announced shipment figures for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne have topped 2.5 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition.





Here is an overview of the game:

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is a massive premium expansion for Monster Hunter: World. The game features a full narrative experience that continues from the ending of Monster Hunter: World, bringing players to a vast new area known as the Hoarfrost Reach. A host of additional elements have also been included, such as both new and fan-favorite monsters, a new “Master Rank” difficulty level and a new player mechanic known as the Clutch Claw.

Further, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne was honored with the Best Ongoing Game award at Gamescom 2019 in Germany last month, a prize awarded to the best expansion or downloadable content of the show. As a result of garnering this attention from around the globe, and in addition to successfully carrying out a variety of strategic measures that included offering Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, a set aimed at newcomers to the game which bundles Monster Hunter: World with the expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne achieved sales of 2.5 million units soon after launch.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

