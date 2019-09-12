The Game Awards 2019 Date Set for December 12 - News

The Game Awards creator and producer Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter the award show this year will take place on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater.

You can order your tickets here.

ðŸ“ŒSave The Date: In exactly 3 months on 12.12.19, @TheGameAwards is live from Los Angeles at @mstheater. Can't wait to tell you more about our 5th anniversary celebration.

Tickets now on sale: https://t.co/CPMVDnGFPS pic.twitter.com/xbgLQRAv5V — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 12, 2019

See you on December 12th for @thegameawards pic.twitter.com/P6h5NtrhFI — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 12, 2019

