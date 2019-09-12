Quantcast
The Game Awards 2019 Date Set for December 12

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago

The Game Awards creator and producer Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter the award show this year will take place on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. 

You can order your tickets here.

Zenos
Zenos (1 hour ago)

My Mountain Dew and Doritos are ready.

