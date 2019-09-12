Deliver Us The Moon Launches for PC on October 10, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020 - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive announced Deliver Us The Moon will launch for Windows PC via Steam on October 10, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

During this adventure, your only companion is a small robot named ASE. Together you will traverse the moon, explore abandoned facilities, gather clues and ultimately uncover the secrets and hidden agendas of those long gone!

Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?

Key Features:

Real World Themes – The narrative focuses on topical issues, like climate change and the depletion of the world’s natural resources.

– The narrative focuses on topical issues, like climate change and the depletion of the world’s natural resources. Multiple Gameplay Styles – Experience sequences of first- and third-person play, as Deliver Us The Moon takes you on a genre busting narrative adventure.

– Experience sequences of first- and third-person play, as Deliver Us The Moon takes you on a genre busting narrative adventure. Be an Astronaut – Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom – by foot, rover or monorail.

– Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom – by foot, rover or monorail. Uncover the Past – Ruins of previous lunar missions have many stories and secrets to tell. Use your Astrotool to uncover the history of the lunar colony.

– Ruins of previous lunar missions have many stories and secrets to tell. Use your Astrotool to uncover the history of the lunar colony. Suit Up with Space Age Tech – With the ASE drone as your sole companion, utilize the greatest technology mankind has to offer from new age space-suits, cutting lasers, rockets and robot arms.

– With the ASE drone as your sole companion, utilize the greatest technology mankind has to offer from new age space-suits, cutting lasers, rockets and robot arms. Survive Hazardous Environments – With oxygen tanks running out and the never-ending void of Space staring you down, staying alive won’t be so easy.

– With oxygen tanks running out and the never-ending void of Space staring you down, staying alive won’t be so easy. Crack the Code – Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles.

– Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles. Feel Weightless with a Breathtaking and Atmospheric Soundtrack – Inspired by the greatest works of science-fiction in cinema, Deliver Us The Moon has an awe inspiring soundtrack to rival the movies with three hours of original music.

– Inspired by the greatest works of science-fiction in cinema, Deliver Us The Moon has an awe inspiring soundtrack to rival the movies with three hours of original music. Powered by Unreal Engine 4 – Deliver Us The Moon uses Unreal Engine 4 to deliver incredible gameplay and stunning graphics.

